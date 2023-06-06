2023 Kawasaki Z900 and Z900 SE return to Malaysia, priced at RM43,900 and RM55,900, respectively

In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 June 2023 3:34 pm / 0 comments

Returning to Malaysia under new distributorship is the 2023 Kawasaki Z900 and Z900 SE, priced at RM43,900 and RM55,900, respectively. The base Z900 comes in Metallic Spark Black and the Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray variant adds RM1,000, tagging it at RM44,900.

Meanwhile, the up-specced RM55,900 Z900 SE only comes in Candy Lime Green and for comparison, under the previous distributor the first generation 2017 Z900 was priced at RM49,158 while the Z900 SE had a RM50,959 price tag. These four-cylinder naked sports motorcycles are locally assembled in Modenas’ plant in Gurun, Kedah.

The Z900 gets a liquid-cooled, inline-four cylinder mill displacing 948 cc, with 16-valves and DOHC. Power is rated at 125 hp at 9,500 rpm with a peak torque of 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm.

Setting the Z900 SE apart from its base model sibling is the fitment of Brembo M4.32 radial-mount monobloc brake callipers with Brembo 300 mm diameter semi-floating discs in front. Meanwhile, the Z900 makes do with axial-mount Nissin four-pot units on twin 300 mm diameter discs while two-channel ABS is standard equipment on both Z900s.

For suspension, the Z900 SE gets 41 mm diameter upside-down forks with gold anodised fork legs, adjustable for rebound while the rear end gets an Ohlins S46 monoshock, with remote preload adjustment and adjustable rebound. The Z900 is fitted with an upside-down fork finished in black with rebound adjustament and a monoshock with rebound and preload adjustment.

New for the 2023 Z900 is a full-colour TFT-LCD instrument panel featuring Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone using the Kawasaki Rideology app. Riding conveniences includes traction control and riding modes.

Seat height for the Z900 is set at 805 mm with weight claimed to be 211 kg with 17-litres of fuel in the tank. Stock of the 2023 Kawasaki Z900 and Z900 SE is expected in authorised Modenas Malaysia dealer showrooms by mid-June.

GALLERY: 2023 Kawasaki Z900