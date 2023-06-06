In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 June 2023 5:03 pm / 0 comments

JPJ has announced that RAR and JWH are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.

Perlis’ latest running number series is ‘RAR’, and it will be open for tender on June 17. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm on June 21. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.

Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Johor series ‘JWH’. The bidding period starts on June 8 and will close at 10pm on June 12. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.

New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.

RAR might be cute for those whose names end with ‘ra’. Throw in a number that starts with ‘1’ and it’ll be good on a Ferrari, eg. RAR1 360, RAR1 458. Don’t bother with 1355 – it’s mine.