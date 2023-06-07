2023 Vespa Primavera Colour Vibe Malaysian launch, RM22,300, in Orange Tramonto and Blue Audace

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 June 2023 1:19 pm / 0 comments

2023 Vespa Primavera Colour Vibe Orange Tramonto – European version shown

Entering the Malaysian scooter market is the 2023 Vespa Primavera Colour Vibe priced at RM22,500. Pricing does not include road tax insurance and registration and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided.

With a new name for the same iconic Vespa scooter the Primavera Colour Vibe comes in a special colour scheme. A two-tone livery paints the body in Orange Tramonto and Blue Audace, matched with graphics and footboard in similar shades and contrasted with black striping.

Power for the Primavera Colour Vibe comes from Vespa three-valve, air-cooled single-cylinder i-GET mill displacing 154.8 cc. Power is rated at 13 hp at 7,750 rpm with 12.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, going to the back wheel via CVT gearbox.

Braking for the Primavera is done with single hydraulic disc in front using a 220 diameter disc with front wheel ABS. The back end gets a 140 mm mechanical drum brake and the Primavera Colour Vibe rolls on 12-inch wheels.

Suspension uses a single arm in front with shock absorber while the back end is held up by a shock absorber coming with four-position preload.