Ducati Kuala Lumpur showroom opens for Malaysia

In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 June 2023 6:21 pm / 1 comment

To serve customers in the city centre better Ducati Malaysia has opened the doors to its Ducati Kuala Lumpur showroom. Located in Wisma Palawan in Jalan Sultan Sulaiman, Kampung Attap, the 6,557 square foot facility provides complete services to the Ducati customer.

This includes a sales showroom and service centre capable of handling 100 Ducati motorcycles a month. Aside from that, there is also a special showroom section for the Ducati Scrambler.

“The opening of Ducati Kuala Lumpur is an important milestone for us – it is a testament to the growth and evolution of the Ducati brand these past few years. Aside from that, it is a sign of our dedication to the Ducati owners community that is growing nationwide,” said Ducati Malaysia’s chief operating officer Dennis Michael.