2023 Mercedes-AMG SL43 previewed in Malaysia – 381 PS, 480 Nm roadster; 0-100 in 4.9s; RM1 mil estimated

14 June 2023

At today’s launch of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) also previewed the seventh-generation SL, which first made its global debut in November 2021. Now parked under the Mercedes-AMG banner, the latest R232 SL effectively replaces the GT Roadster and brings back a folding fabric roof – the last SL to have it was the R129 from the 90s.

The SL pictured see is a SL43 variant that was introduced globally last April to join the initial duo that are the SL55 4Matic+ and SL63 4Matic+. Where the SL55 and SL63 pack a M177 4.0 litre biturbo V8 and all-wheel drive, the SL43 features a M139 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder engine and is rear-wheel drive.

The M139 is the same engine used in the high-performance 45 versions of the CLA, A-Class and GLA, mounted longitudinally to suit the SL’s drive layout. Compared to the mentioned compact models, the SL’s M139 features a redesigned forced induction system that incorporates an electric exhaust gas turbocharger derived from Formula 1 technology.

Integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side is an electric motor that measures around four-cm thin. This spins the shaft up at low revs until the exhaust gases take over, resulting in improved immediate response from idle speed and across the entire engine speed range.

The electric turbocharger works at speeds of up to 170,000 rpm and operates on a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which is connected to a belt-driven starter-generator (RSG). The RSG can provide a temporary boost of 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW), while enabling a coasting mode, energy recovery and smoother transitions for the engine start-stop function.

Overall system output is 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 480 Nm of torque from 3,250 to 5,000 rpm, with an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic gearbox sending drive to the rear wheels. Performance-wise, it takes 4.9 seconds for the SL 43 to get from 0-100 km/h and the top speed is 275 km/h. Given this is a roadster, metrics relating to the folding soft-top are important too: the SL’s roof can be opened in 15 seconds and operable at up to 60 km/h.

In terms of kit, the SL43 comes with the AMG compound brake system, AMG Real Performance Sound, AMG Exterior Chrome Package, 21-inch AMG 10-twin-spoke forged alloy wheels, Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, silver-painted brake calipers, Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting, Airscarf, Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), Burmester sound system, head-up display, Driving Assistance Package, Active Parking Assist and Parking Package with a 360-degree camera.

The SL43 is estimated to retail for RM1 million on-the-road without insurance, but we’re told that orders are on an indent basis, much like the non-AMG versions of the A-Class Hatchback.