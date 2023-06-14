Gracshaw Malaysia Japan Edition helmets, RM420

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 June 2023 4:34 pm / 0 comments

Foreground: Gracshaw Japan Edition Tsuru

Priced at RM420 is the range Gracshaw Malaysia Japan Edition motorcycle helmets. Drawing inspiration from Japanese culture, the Gracshaw Japan Edition helmets use the Gracshaw Gennex open-face dual-visor helmets as a basis.

The Japan Edition was first shown at the recent Terengganu Bike Week 2023. There are six designs in the Japan Edition series, based on elements of Japanese folk tales, pop culture and history.

These are the Kurita and Tsuru, with Japanese folk lore characters of an octopus and red crane, respectively. Japanese pop culture influences the Japop and Tengu, which draw upon Japanese anime and manga, as well as Japanese fables.

Clockwise, from left: Gracshaw Japan Edition Kurita, Japop and Oda

Rounding out the collection are the Oda and Karasu, the Oda based on the shogun Nobunaga Oda, while the Karasu makes reference to the legend of the ninja Hattori Hanzo and weapons such as the shuriken throwing knife, kunai stabbing knife and kusarigama throwing sickle.

The Gracshaw Japan Edition is available online from the official Gracshaw website, the Gracshaw Shopee store and the official Gracshaw Facebook page. All Gracshaw helmets are SIRIM approved while Gracshaw has been manufacturing helmets in Malaysia since 2006, which over seven million units sold.