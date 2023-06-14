New Petronas station opens at PLUS in Penang – between Sungai Dua, Permatang Pauh southbound

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 June 2023 9:32 am / 0 comments

PLUS has announced the opening of a new petrol station on the North South Highway. It is a Petronas station, located at KM131.8 on the stretch from Sungai Dua to Permatang Pauh in Penang, southbound.

There’s a Petronas Mesra store, but it doesn’t appear from the picture that the new petrol station has an attached fast food or beverage outlet.

Anyhow, an extra petrol station on this busy stretch of the NSE is good news for daily Penang commuters and long haul travellers alike. Drive safe and always take a break when you’re starting to feel drowsy.