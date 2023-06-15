The Ducati Riding Experience with Ducati Malaysia

In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 June 2023 11:52 am / 1 comment

Ducatisti from around Asia gathered at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) recently for the Ducati Riding Experience (DRE) Racetrack Academy. No stranger to DRE, the author was invited to the very first Asian DRE at Buriram, Thailand in 2016, and it was interesting to see how things have changed in the intervening seven years.

Cost of doing the DRE at (SIC) is based on class, with four classes available. The Intro class, priced at RM4,930, the Warm Up at RM5,913 and the Evo and Master classes at RM6,896 and RM7,930, respectively, with use of a Ducati Panigale V4S superbike for the day included while riding gear is at the rider’s own expense.

The difference between classes is somewhat self explanatory and is dependant on rider skill level. Instructors are drawn from the DRE pool and include decades of riding and racing expertise, including former world champions.

For us, we were shoved at the top into Master class, supervised by none other than the head of DRE himself, Dario Marchetti. This was something of a repeat of our first DRE day in Thailand in 2016, where we were tutored by former 250 cc World Champion Manual Poggiali.

Those who are somewhat uncertain of their riding skill level, fret not, because DRE instructors will evaluate riders during the first session and adjust classes accordingly. Such was the case with our colleague in the paultan.org Bahasa Melayu section, Durrani Shahrom, who started the day in the Intro class and was rapidly bumped up to Evo.

Classes start with a briefing on the track, explaining the corners, entry and exit lines, braking markers, apexes and the such. This was, however, missing from the Master class.

At this level, it is assumed you know which way the track goes and how to actually ride a Panigale at full throttle. And no, Ducati is not kidding when they say it is a riding experience.

In Masters, you will be shown how to use the full potential of the bike, along with the best and/or fastest lines on the track (the two can sometimes be mutually exclusive.) A case in point is taking a series of two or three corners at Sepang, for example, turns six, seven and eight.

If you take the proper apex for turn six on a superbike, then the medium length run up for seven, you will promptly find yourself wide on eight. On the other hand, apexing six early and allowing for a later entry into seven, leaves you more to the right on the exit at eight, setting yourself up nicely for the uphill turn nine.

This was pointed out to us by Dario, haranguing us for not showing confidence when dropping the Panigale into certain corners. We did earn praise for our very smooth riding style and correct apexing of Sepang despite the lack of body mobility on our part due to an old riding injury.

Each 15 minute track session with the DRE instructor is followed by a debrief in the pit, where mistakes are pointed out and correction made. DRE instructors are very sharp and notice little things about riders, their bike handling skills and riding position, some of which the rider may not be aware of.

Such was the case with us, when Marchetti said, “you are riding in pain but it is ok.” I asked how he knew that and he replied, “by where you place your left foot.”

A DRE is a very physical day, with a lot expected of participants, notably a willingness to keep your mouth shut and learn. The DRE instructors are very approachable and eager to share their skills and knowledge.

For riders wanting to hone their skills, fine tune their riding or just take that first step into track riding, DRE provides the perfect environment to do so, albeit at a price. But for the price, you get instruction from properly certified instructors with the credentials and experience to back it up.