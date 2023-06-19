Proton, ACO Tech open Proton DX – first automotive digital experience centre in Malaysia in Quill City Mall

In Local News, Proton, Technology / By Mick Chan / 19 June 2023 12:07 pm / 0 comments

Proton along with ACO Tech has officially opened Proton Digital Xperience (Proton DX), the first automotive digital experience centre in the country.

Located in the centre of Kuala Lumpur, Proton DX occupies a 5,275 sq ft space within Quill City Mall where the centre offers visitors interaction with technology as well as leisure and lifestyle elements, and is comprised of six zones in total.

The centrepiece of the Proton DX setup is the Virtual Cockpit which accommodates occupants in a theatre-esque arrangement for the experiencing of smart mobility functions, where occupants will be taken on a virtual drive.

Here, the virtual drive is via an interactive playback of the journey that will take approximately 20 minutes from start to finish, and visitors sampling the Virtual Cockpit will get to sample various voice command features while seated behind a vehicle dashboard; a functioning wireless device charger is located on the centre console in the seating arrangement’s front row.

For those looking for an even more involved experience, there is also an activity zone where visitors can engage in motion sensor-activated games. For refreshments, the Aico Cafe is located near the front of the premises, while the lifestyle products zone feature activewear and lifestyle merchandise from sportswear brand Joma, and these will be joined by official Proton merchandise in the future.

Also available for purchase at Proton DX are wearable electronics and vehicle care as well as household accessories, including the X Watch smart watch that can pair with an Atlas-equipped vehicle and send commands to the compatible vehicle.

These products are in fact available from the Atlas Auto mobile app, though the physical location of the Atlas Mall within Proton DX is aimed at customers who would prefer to have a hands-on sampling of the products on offer through the app. Also available are official merchandise from brands within the wider Geely Group, such as Zeekr and Lynk & Co.

On the street-facing side of the premises is a vehicle delivery bay, though this would not be for regular deliveries; this will in the future be used for deliveries of special commemorative or milestone vehicle units.

“This centre offers an immersive space for everyone to learn about the innovative technologies that go into an automobile and at the same time, provide an experience that goes beyond being on the road. In our efforts to lead the smart mobility industry, we hope to make Proton DX a platform for STEM education. This is part of our commitment to raise the level of technological awareness and knowledge of the nation,” said ACO Tech CEO Li Pu.

Developed by ACO Tech together with Proton and China Construction Bank, Proton DX is open daily from 10am to 10pm, and is located at the ground floor of Quill City Mall on Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.