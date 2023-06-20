Michelin Uptis airless tyre displayed in Malaysia – never worry about your tyres getting punctured again!

In Technology / By Paul Tan / 20 June 2023 11:21 am / 0 comments

Tired of patching punctured tyres, or having to deal with tyre pumps at petrol stations that never seen to be in working condition? Well, Michelin is close to solving that problem. Introducing the Michelin Uptis, which was showcased at the Sepang International Circuit earlier this month.

Uptis starts for Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System, and was shown for the first time in public at IAA Munich 2021. The Uptis combines an aluminium wheel with a load-bearing structure made of glass fibre-reinforced plastic (GFRP) as well as flexible rubber composites, and these fit on conventional wheels.

With punctures no longer a concern for airless tyres such as the Uptis, this development will be kinder to the environment. An in-house survey by Michelin has found that 20% of all tyres are discarded prematurely every year due to flats and rapid pressure loss, as well as due to irregular wear due to incorrect inflation. This totals 200 million wasted tyres, equivalent to 200 times the weight of the Eiffel Tower, says Michelin.

The Uptis comes as the first step in Michelin’s Vision Concept, says the company, towards its goal of becoming a manufacturer of tyres from fully sustainable materials and processes by 2050. As of earlier this year, nearly 30% of the components in the manufacture of Michelin tyres are from natural, recycled or otherwise sustainable sources, Michelin said.