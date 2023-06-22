2023 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello in Malaysia, RM99,900

In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 June 2023 7:40 pm / 0 comments

First launched in November 2021, the 2023 Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello is now in Malaysia, priced at RM99,900 for the Standard version. Meanwhile, the V100 Mandello S variant is priced at RM115,900 and all pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration.

The V100 Mandello is said to be Moto Guzzi’s most sophisticated motorcycle and is touted as the first motorcycle in the world to feature adaptive aerodynamics. This is done with wind deflectors on the side to the V100’s fuel tank lowering and raising in response to speed and riding mode, giving more protection from the wind blast to the rider as necessary.

Motive power comes from a traverse V-twin with DOHC and displacing 1,042 cc, producing 115 hp and 105 Nm of torque. This is matched to a six-speed gearbox with a shaft drive sending power to the rear wheel.

Ride-by-wire throttle, an 11MP Marelli ECU and six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) gives three engine maps, four-level traction control as well as four selectable ride modes. The V100 Mandello is biased towards touring giving a more relaxed, upright riding position with an electrically controlled windshield.

The V100 Mandello S get the higher spec semi-active Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension, a quickshifter, heated gripsand Moto Guzzi’s MIA. The MIA module allows for connectivity to the rider’s smartphone with control of various phone functions shown on the five-inch TFT-LCD screen.

The price of the V100 Mandello in Malaysia does not include luggage which is sold separately along with other Moto Guzzi accessories. The V100 Mandello Standard is available in Bianco Polare (Polar White) and Rosso Magma (Lava Red) while the S version comes in Verde 2121 (2121 Green) and Grigio Avanguardia (Avantgarde Grey).

GALLERY: Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello 2023



GALLERY: Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello S 2023

