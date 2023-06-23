Finance ministry has no plans to provide income tax relief to B40 and M40 OKU for vehicle purchases

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 June 2023 1:03 pm / 3 comments

The ministry of finance says there are no immediate plans to provide income tax relief to the disabled (OKU) in the B40 and M40 categories for the purchase of a motor vehicle. According to deputy minister of finance II Steven Sim Chee Keong, such a proposal would have to be studied thoroughly before a decision on the matter can be made, Bernama reports.

He added that the government was already providing full exemption on vehicle excise duty for all individuals with disabilities and physical disabilities who are able to drive, on condition that the applicant is registered with the social welfare department, has a valid driving licence and that the vehicle cannot be sold or transferred for five years. The particular excise exemption for a vehicle purchase is provided every five years.

Sim said this during the question and answer session at Dewan Negara yesterday. He was replying to Senator Isaiah Jacob, who asked if the government had plans to provide income tax rebate to the disabled in the B40 and M40 categories for the purchase of motor vehicles under RM45,000.

Sim said that the existing tax relief is seen as sufficient to ease the burden of the disabled in the B40 and M40 categories. “However, the government will always review and improve the existing taxation policy from time to time in line with the economic environment,“ he added.

Last year, as announced in Budget 2022, persons with disabilities also received a full exemption on road tax, with the rebate applicable to all vehicles specially modified for disabled use, as well as any national and CKD locally-assembled car used by the disabled.