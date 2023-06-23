Ford not yet ready against Chinese EVs – chairman

In Cars, Ford, International News / By Mick Chan / 23 June 2023 10:47 am / 6 comments

Ford is yet to be ready to face the competition from upcoming electric vehicles from Chinese manufacturers, its chairman Bill Ford has said in an interview, according to Car Expert.

“They developed very quickly, and they developed them in large scale. And now they’re exporting them. They’re not here [yet] but they’ll come here, we think, at some point we need to be ready, and we’re getting ready, Ford said on the Fareed Zakaria GPS segment of the CNN.

Previously, Ford CEO Jim Farley had said last month that its biggest competitors in the electric vehicle market area not General Motors or Toyota, but Chinese makes such as BYD, Geely, SAIC and Great Wall.

“To beat them, you either have to have a very distinct brand, which we think we do, or you have to beat them on cost. The Chinese are going to be the powerhouse, I think, so I think we see the Chinese as the main competitor, not GM or Toyota,” Farley said according to a separate report.

There are, however, regulations in the United States that will make it more difficult for foreign makes to compete in the US electric vehicle market, Car Expert reported.

The recently-enacted Inflation Reduction Act requires foreign brands to produce their EVs in the US for them to qualify for a US$7,500 (RM35,062) tax credit, and these EVs need their batteries to have at least 40% of their materials sourced from North America or from a US trading partner by 2024 in order to qualify for the credit. The battery materials requirement will increase to 80% by 2027.

The American manufacturer unveiled the Mustang Mach-E in November 2019, notably applying the famous model nameplate for its fully electric crossover. Another combustion engine staple, the F-150 full-sized pick-up truck gained an EV version in the F-150 Lightning in May 2021, and in September last year the Blue Oval unveiled the E-Transit, the pure EV version of its European-market commercial van.