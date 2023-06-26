DUKE highway gets special modified motorcycle op, 621 summons issued, 56 modded motorcycles seized

In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 June 2023 10:28 am / 4 comments

Traffic enforcement has stepped up a notch with Traffic police (JPT), Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Department of Environment (DOE) conducting special operations on motorcycles with extreme modifications on June 25. This is in response to public complaints about illegal racing and noise from modified motorcycles.

In a seven hour operation at the DUKE highway beginning 10 p.m., road blocks were set up at strategic locations. The operation involved 75 personnel from the various departments with blocks on both sides on the highway.

Escape routes off the highway were also blocked by enforcement personnel. Any vehicle trying to avoid the road block by making a quick u-turn from authorities was held.

Clockwise, from left: Conducting noise testing, police recording details, example of illegal number plate

At the conclusion of the special operation, 691 summons and 155 notices were issued for various offences including not having a licence, expired licence, no insurance and expired road tax. Technical offences included out of specification number plates and overly modified motorcycles which saw 56 such machines seized.

In the statement authorities will continue conducting such operations to ensure compliance to Acts 333 and 715 of the Road Transport Act, 1987. This is to ensure and safe road environment for all road users.