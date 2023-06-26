DUKE highway gets special modified motorcycle op, 621 summons issued, 56 modded motorcycles seized

Traffic enforcement has stepped up a notch with Traffic police (JPT), Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Department of Environment (DOE) conducting special operations on motorcycles with extreme modifications on June 25. This is in response to public complaints about illegal racing and noise from modified motorcycles.
In a seven hour operation at the DUKE highway beginning 10 p.m., road blocks were set up at strategic locations. The operation involved 75 personnel from the various departments with blocks on both sides on the highway.
Escape routes off the highway were also blocked by enforcement personnel. Any vehicle trying to avoid the road block by making a quick u-turn from authorities was held.
At the conclusion of the special operation, 691 summons and 155 notices were issued for various offences including not having a licence, expired licence, no insurance and expired road tax. Technical offences included out of specification number plates and overly modified motorcycles which saw 56 such machines seized.
In the statement authorities will continue conducting such operations to ensure compliance to Acts 333 and 715 of the Road Transport Act, 1987. This is to ensure and safe road environment for all road users.
Comments
kudos to the enforcers for such an op.
these should be held regularly. also, lets not forget trucks and cars with noisy exhaust mods
tip of the iceberg that goes 10 miles deep! add to the 100,000s of modified cars, no wonder our streets are a killing field! we’re just numb to it until it happens to us
u know, alot of the grab/food panda rider/cars without catback have very loud exhaust too. i think the authorities nd to crack down on the shops as well. every night even deep-midnight no peaceful sleep
V big achievement, awesome, rests all issues settled except this,