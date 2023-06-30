HJC launches C10, i71 and i20 helmets for Malaysia – for budget and mid-range, pricing starts from RM519

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 June 2023 9:12 am / 1 comment

Catering to the budget and mid-level rider in Malaysia are the HJC C10 full-face, i71 full-face and i20 convertible helmet range. Pricing for the C10 starts at RM519 for plain colours while the graphics version costs RM609.

Designed as a value-for-money full-face helmet, the C10 comes with double D-ring buckles specific to the Malaysian market. This allows the C10 to be used for race track duty as it is ECE 22.06 standard compliant, as are the i71 and i20.

Meanwhile, the i71 full-face is priced at RM1,109 for the plain helmets in solid colours while graphics will cost you RM1,289. Rounding the range of new HJC helmets for Malaysia is the i20 convertible or “mask” helmet, retailing at RM979 for plain and RM1,149 for graphics.

All three helmet models include speaker pockets for installing a helmet intercom system and come with HJC’s ACS, or Advanced Channeling Ventilation System. This allows for more airflow to enter the helmet through the front vents, keeping the rider cool.

Key feature for the i70 is a position adjustable inner sunshield that can be moved closer or further away from the rider’s face through a range of 10 mm. The visor locking system on the i70 is a push and eject type system for positive locking and improved safety.

The i20 comes with a removable chin guard, allowing the helmet to be switched between a “full-face” and open face helmet as the rider desires. All the newly launched HJC helmets come with a three-year warranty against manufacturing defects effective from the date of purchase.