Modenas Malaysia launches 2 year unlimited mileage warranty for all Kawasaki and Modenas motorcycles

30 June 2023

Raising customer service a notch, Modenas Malaysia is implementing a two-year, unlimited mileage warranty for all new Kawasaki motorcycle models and Modenas rebranded motorcycles from July 2023. This replaces the previous two-year or 20,000 km warranty offered previously.

The warranty begins from the date of sale by an authorised Kawasaki Malaysia dealer with the warranty transferable during subsequent sale up to the limit of expiry. All Kawasaki and Modenas rebranded motorcycle should be service at Modenas authorised service centers to avoid voiding the warranty.

The warranty also includes a 24/7 roadside assist service programme. “By eliminating the distance restrictions from the existing warranty, our users will be able to enjoy their motorcycle more freely and most importantly with a peace of mind. The programme is also a show of confidence from MODENAS to all its users out there on the quality of each of its products,” said Roslan Raskan, Chief Executive Officer of Modenas.