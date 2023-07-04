2023 Harley-Davidson X440 for India, RM13,045

In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 July 2023 9:48 am / 0 comments

For 2023 and specific to its market, India gets the Harley-Davidson X440, priced at 229,000 Indian rupees (RM13,045). Likely the cheapest Harley-Davidson (H-D) in decades and perhaps the cheapest ever, the X440 was developed in collaboration with Hero Motocorp and manufactured in India.

After the teasers shown previously, more details have emerged about the X440. As surmised from photos, the X440 comes with an air- and oil-cooled angle cylinder mill with DOHC and two-valves that produces 27 hp at 6,000 rpm with a maximum torque of 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Power gets to the rear 17-inch wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive, making the X440 the second H-D in modern times to get chain drive. Meanwhile, the front end is suspended with a 42 mm upside-down fork holding an 18-inch wheel while the rear gets twin shock absorbers adjustable for preload.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with two-channel ABS coming as standard equipment. Wet weight is reported to be 190.5 kg and full LED lighting is fitted throughout on the X440.

Inside the cockpit and single LCD instrument binnacle features Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone and displays turn-by-turn navigation. There are three variants of the X440 in India – the Denim with spoked wheels, the Vivid with alloy wheels and the ‘S’ which comes with diamond cut wheels.