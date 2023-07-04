Perodua MyEV rendered based on EMO EV concept, showing a production-ready, all-electric next-gen Myvi

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 4 July 2023 10:50 am / 6 comments

Back in May, Perodua showcased its Electric Motion Online (EMO) concept in scale model form at the Malaysia Autoshow, hinting at how its all-electric path could shape up in the future. Not only that, because while it was never stated, the study’s exterior could also well be previewing the next-gen Myvi.

Running on those lines, rendering wiz Theophilus Chin has visualised the EV study into a production-ready car digitally, as seen here, and has chosen to call his take that MyEV. The scope of the EMO’s lines have been retained, but the renders depict a more conventional front bumper grille and flow-through to the rear doors.

Likewise, the rear end, which retains the running light bar strip but features larger light assemblies and a more traditional-looking bumper. In keeping with a rising belt-line, there’s less greenhouse area than that seen on the study.

That the EMO is based on the Myvi is without question. Basic specifications for the concept were offered during the preview, and it was stated that the B-segment offering measures in at 3,895 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and 1,515 mm tall, with a 2,500 mm long-wheelbase, exactly like the current Myvi.

Its hypothetical electric powertrain also hits up Myvi outputs, with 95 PS and 121 Nm on tap, and this is good enough to offer the concept a 0-100 km/h time of 10 seconds and a 160 km/h top speed.

A 50 kWh battery offers the EMO an operating range of 300-350 km, and via DC charging – stated at up to 300 kW – it takes just 20 minutes to get the battery to an 80% SoC.

The national automaker says that an actual model of the EMO concept is set to be built by the end of this year or early next year, and this will likely also showcase the interior, which was naturally omitted from the clay scale model. Will it display changes to its exterior design in full-fledged form? We’ll find out in due time. In the meantime, do you think the next-gen Myvi – which is likely two years away (2025) at the very least – will look like this?

GALLERY: Perodua Electric Motion Online (EMO) EV concept scale model