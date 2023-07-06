In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 July 2023 10:06 am / 1 comment

EV chargers are now at post offices! ChargEV has announced six post offices nationwide with its DC fast chargers, and they are Pejabat Pos Besar Ipoh, Pejabat Pos Besar Shah Alam, Pejabat Pos Taman Sri Tebrau, Pejabat Pos Besar Seremban, Pejabat Pos Besar Alor Setar and Pejabat Pos Besar Melaka. All are GPOs except for the one in JB.

The operational hours for chargers located at these Pos Malaysia outlets are from 7am to 11pm daily. Public holidays may affect these hours. The charging rate is RM1.20 per kWh.

ChargEV has some offers for users at the GPOs in Ipoh and Shah Alam. Those at the former can claim a 15% discount at Zus Coffee using the code ZUSPOSEV when you charge your EV. This offer is valid from now till August 31, limited to the first 100 customers. Shah Alam customers can enjoy a 30% discount for Make A Book Service using the code MMAB30, valid till September 30.

No charger specs were included in the Facebook post, but last month Pos Malaysia said that each outlet will feature one 40 kW DC charger with two charging guns (CCS2). The post and parcel service provider says it will install additional charging stations in phases.

Pos Malaysia currently has over 40 electric motorcycles in its delivery fleet serving the Klang Valley. By the end of 2023, it aims to increase its fleet of EVs to include more than 200 motorcycles and 140 vans across Peninsular Malaysia. By the way, Setel and JomCharge app users can also access ChargEV points with a recent roaming agreement – details here.