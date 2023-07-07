Thailand tipped to be among leading EV markets in ASEAN region with Indonesia following closely behind

In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 7 July 2023 12:35 pm / 6 comments

According to research agency BloombergNEF, Thailand and Indonesia are tipped to be key markets for electric vehicles (EVs) within the ASEAN region, Bangkok Post reports. This is thanks to the nations’ support for the EV industry by providing lucrative incentives such as tax cuts and subsidies to promote consumption and local production – both also have large populations.

At present, Thailand has the lead over Indonesia with 51,000 EVs sold in 2022 compared to the latter that managed around 10,000 units. Thailand’s EV sales figure is expected to reach 2.9 million units by 2040. Meanwhile in Malaysia, EV sales numbered 2,631 units last year, which is 860% higher than in 2021 – the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) expects “much higher sales” this year.

“Thailand will be a big player in the EV market but after 2040, Indonesia will take the lead in the passenger car segment due to the large size of its market,” said Allen Tom Abraham, senior analyst of Asia-Pacific transport at BloombergNEF.

The agency also pointed out that EV production requires a large investment in battery supply chains. Annual lithium battery demand is expected to grow rapidly, approaching 5.7 terawatt-hours (TWh) annually by 2035 in the economic transition scenario. In the net-zero scenario where governments campaign for a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption, new demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to reach 244 TWh by 2050.

This is in line with rising demand for EVs globally, with Abraham stating the EV share of new passenger sales is expected to jump from 14% in 2022 to 30% in 2026. In major markets like China, EVs command a 52% market share, while in Europe, EV sales make up 42% of total car sales. The agency believes global EV sales, especially in the passenger car segment, will rise to almost 27 million units in 2026, up from 19.5 million units in 2022.