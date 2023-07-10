BMW Motorrad presents ConnectedRide Smartglasses

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, BMW Motorrad / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 July 2023 10:51 am / 0 comments

Raising the tech game for motorcycle riders are the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses, priced at 690 Euros (RM3,525). Designed to be worn inside a helmet, these smart glasses connect to the BMW Motorrad rider’s smartphone and provides a heads-up display familiar to most car drivers.

Relevant data such as navigation, speed or gear position, is displayed inside the right lens, reducing the rider’s need to take their view off the road ahead. Location of the projected information can be changed using the the multicontroller on BMW motorcycle handlebars.

The multicontroller also allows certain display settings to be changed. Connection to the Smartglasses is done via the rider’s smartphone and BMW Motorrad’s ConnectedRide app and Bluetooth.

Using a built-in lithium-ion battery, BMW Motorrad says the Smartglasses will give up to 10 hours of use on a single-charge. Two sets of UVA/UVB lenses are supplied, 85% transparent for use with helmets with integrated sun visors and another pair of tinted lenses performing the function of sunglasses.

For riders who use prescription glasses, an adaptor with a plus or minus 4.5 correction factor is available as an option. There are two different frames sizes – medium or large – with different nose pads and only one colour option is available, Anthracite.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.