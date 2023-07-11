2018 Perodua Myvi available for purchase in Japan via used car dealer – two units available priced fr RM53k

In Cars, International News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 11 July 2023 4:50 pm / 0 comments

Even though the third-generation Perodua Myvi was never officially sold in Japan, used car dealers in the country are bringing in units of the hatchback, with two examples available for purchase through Carsensor.

Both are Advance variants, which is one of four options available to Malaysians when the Myvi G3 was first introduced back in November 2017. As such, they feature a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that made 102 hp and 136 Nm of torque. The Dual VVT-i mill is paired with a four-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

The Glittering Silver unit has a surprisingly low mileage of 14,200 km and is priced at 1.6 million yen (RM53,085), which includes the vehicle body and miscellaneous fees. Meanwhile, the Lava Red example costs more at 1.7 million yen (RM56,408), and its mileage is even more surprising at just 6,222 km. For reference, the Advance when it was initially launched in Malaysia was priced at RM55,300 on-the-road.

The two Myvi units available for purchase are 2018 model year units and mostly stock, save for an aftermarket head unit on the dashboard that includes a TV tuner and satellite navigation. There’s also a card reader for Japan’s electronic toll collection (ETC) system located in the cubby below the air-conditioning controls.

It’s certainly interesting to see a Malaysian car be imported into Japan, much less two. It should be noted that the Myvi G3 has appeared in Japan before when one unit was displayed at Daihatsu Motor’s head office in Osaka a few years ago.

