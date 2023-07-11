2023 Kawasaki Z900RS Yellow Ball Edition for Japan

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 July 2023 4:18 pm / 0 comments

A special retro motorcycle, the 2023 Kawasaki Z900RS Yellow Ball Edition, has debuted in Japan. Currently intended for the Japanese domestic market, the Yellow Ball Edition improves upon the cosmetics of the existing Z900RS.

For this, the tank and rear panels of the Yellow Ball Edition are finished in Yellow and Candy Green, along with a final coat that gives a golden sheen using a special technique. Complementing the cosmetic makeover is the old style Kawasaki logo on the tank.

Adding to the retro nature of the Z900RS Yellow Ball Edition is the original Kawasaki Z1 ‘900’ badge on the side covers. Rounding out the differences are high quality leather covering the seat, chrome grab rails and the ‘DOHC’ badge on the side of the engine.

No changes in the engine room, with the Yellow Ball Edition carrying Kawasaki’s inline four-cylinder displacing 948 cc. Power for the Z900RS is rated at 111 hp at 8,500 rpm with 98.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.

Power goes through a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch, and chain final drive. Braking is done with twin radial-mount callipers on the front wheel with a single disc in the rear, while seat height is set at 865 mm and overall weight is 215 kg with 14-litres of fuel in the tank.

In the Z900RS line-up offered in Japan, the Yellow Ball Edition is priced at 44,000 yen (RM1,456) more than the Z900RS Cafe which is tagged at 1.56 million yen (RM51,072) while the highest spec Z900RS SE goes for 1.71 million yen (RM56,435). For Malaysia, the CBU Z900RS retails for RM63,800 excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

