Volvo Trucks Malaysia launches EV heavy duty prime movers – FH, FM, FMX; 300 km range, est RM2 million

In Local News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 11 July 2023 5:50 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Trucks Malaysia has launched its line-up of fully electric, heavy duty prime movers in Malaysia today, comprised of the FH, FM and FMX model lines.

The Malaysian market launch also marks the Southeast Asian market debut for the EV prime movers, and thus Malaysia is the first country in the region to receive the FH Electric, FM Electric and FMX Electric models. Integrated logistics provider Swift Haulage Berhad are the first adopters for the electric prime movers from this newly-launched range.

The Volvo electric prime mover range is powered by an electric powertrain comprised of two or three motors producing up to 490 kW (666 PS) and 2,400 Nm of torque depending on application, with battery capacity ranging from 180 kWh to 540 kWh from two to six battery packs.

Transmission is via a 12-speed I-Shift gearbox – as on Volvo’s combustion-engined trucks – across all three model lines. Power take-off (PTO) applications for the FH Electric, FM Electric and FMX Electric models can be mechanical, electromechanical or electric.

Charging times to a full charge are 10 hours with 43 kW AC charging via a Type 2 connection, or 1 hour 55 minutes at 250 kW DC charging via a CCS2 connection, offering up to 300 km of range at 44 tonnes gross combination weight (GCW); these figures are applicable across all three FH Electric, FM Electric and FMX Electric models.

Volvo Trucks cites independent tests as having found that an FH Electric can potentially use 50% less energy compared to an equivalent FH diesel-powered prime mover, under similar driving conditions.

Available configurations are 4×2, 6×2 and 6×4 axle layouts; all three model lines feature air-suspended axles. The FH Electric, FM Electric and FMX Electric models feature an aerodynamic cab design for reduced wind resistance and therefore optimised battery range. The range is visually identified by Volvo Trucks’ signature V-shaped LED lights.

Click to enlarge

Inside, the Volvo electric prime mover range features Dynamic Steering for additional assistance in steering the truck, and driver instrumentation features a 12-inch high-definition display with chrome ring surround and halo lights for ease of viewing and thus improved safety, says Volvo Trucks.

This is complemented by a nine-inch side display that serves as the hub of the vehicle information system, which is controllable by the driver via a combination of touch controls and buttons on the steering wheel, providing the driver with a safe and and convenient way of interacting with the vehicle’s systems, Volvo Trucks added.

Among the safety features on the range of electric prime movers are side collision avoidance support, which is a type of blind spot monitoring for trucks; this uses radar to monitor areas to prevent collision with other vehicles in the truck drivers’ blind spots when changing lanes.

As for pricing, Volvo Trucks Malaysia won’t be drawn on an exact starting figure as the nature of truck fleet orders and customisation packages make pricing difficult to establish, but can reveal that a very broad estimate for the Volvo FM Electric with a six-battery pack will be in the region of RM2 million.

Volvo FM Electric in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.