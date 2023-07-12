Enforcement operations alone won’t curb Mat Rempit menace, say experts – more holistic approach needed

A more holistic approach involving the authorities, policymakers and civil society must be taken to combat Mat Rempit activities, according to road safety experts who added that traffic enforcement operations are not the be-all and end-all solution to the problem.
Speaking to NST, associate professor Dr Law Teik Hua said everyone must play their role in curbing the Mat Rempit menace. “Authorities need to come up with measures other than the traditional ones (of setting up roadblocks and conducting periodic traffic operations). They should set up a special task force that includes members of society, the authorities and policymakers,” said the head of the road safety research centre at University Putra Malaysia (UPM).
He added that policymakers should amend the legal framework to ensure harsher penalties are imposed and the designation of Mat Rempit is more clearly defined. “This is so that we can impose harsher penalties when they are detained during operations. Policymakers also should review and increase the penalty from RM300 to a few thousand ringgit in order to discourage them from engaging in such dangerous activities,” he explained.
The parents of Mat Rempit should also get involved as the majority of the illegal racers were youngers, Law said. “Authorities should first inform the parents of these youngsters, before issuing them a warning and taking stern action against them,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye commented the government should double down in providing a comprehensive solution by reaching out to other agencies such as the ministry of youth and sports and even talking to the Mat Rempit themselves.
“The time has come for the unity government to give some thought in tackling the issue. They should invite these illegal racers for a discussion, ask them about their issues and maybe provide a place for them to carry out such activities,” he said, adding the traffic operations were not part of solving the problem as it’s not sustainable.
The issue of how to curb illegal racing involving Mat Rempit has been brought up on many occasions in the past. Recently, a group of Mat Rempit was caught on video performing their stunts and taking part in illegal racing on the Kajang–Seremban Highway (LEKAS) which resulted in one death and nine injuries.
Comments
Organise a netgun competition for the public. Prize for the most mat rempit caught with the net.
Dekat 100 ekor berlumba haram tapi sekor je kiok? Apa kelas? Patutnya lagi banyak kiok, baru high class
After accidents or ppl died, then to combat, enforce….bla bla bla….typical Malaysian style
Does Xi Xin Ping’s police have any problem with Chinese rempits? Any one can share a video?
IN China,no one dares to rempit.The police will round up all the “suspected”rempits from video surveillance ,even before any illegal race can occur.They r bundled into unmarked vans n shifted to the Russian Siberian border camp.
Here,stupid politicians even suggesting giving them a “special racing track”in each state.
The police should charge them without bail.They should be held in lockups until “kes mahkamah selesai”.
Altho they did no kill people with intention,they r also killers if they ram n kill innocent bystanders.
Just ban all those mopeds and scooters. Promote public transport commuting for work. Axia E is there for family. The next thing you know we’ll have a problem with high speed lawn mower terrorizing right lane highway user. It’s a never ending problem.
Seriously speaking, the symptoms are extreme boredom and an unfulfilling life/future. IMO it all starts in school with unmotivated teachers who don’t care for the faltering student. Then the parents who care little or don’t have the means to provide for the child to perform in school. And finally a bleak future awaits these kids who have no place to go after school has ended at the end of their teens.
i think you can saman them 10k each and they still won’t stop. money just won’t work. how about some mandatory jail time and whipping? something that will last forever in their memory. give them something psychologically permanent that they will bring with them into their graves.
The latest video..200 rempits riding faster than Mr Toreddo,omg on Lekas highway.
RM300 bucks saman..is small change.They r prepared to die n pay saman.
The rempits usually end up “killing” themselves or each other.
However,there r also cases of innocent bystanders or spectators getting injured or died.
So,these “homicide”dudes should be incarcerated.NO more samans.
Once they stay near Ajibkor’s cell for 2-3 years,the fear of getting caught again will finally sink in.
May they face the JB Hakim who showed no mercy when he meted out a 6 year sentence on Sam Ke Ting.By that time ,even the famed “criminal case” lawyer,Mr.Hisyam Teh will refuse to represent those rempits,cos there r no loopholes to fight.
Mat Rempits become a menace because they generally have nothing else better to do.
Their parents couldn’t give them proper guidance.
They have little or no interest in their studies at school.
Probably they also have mental health issues like what was claimed in court by that culprit who hit & caused the death of another motorcyclist when he rode against traffic flow on the SUKE highway.
kasi hukiman gantung sampai mati ma… macam penalty dadah.
Gov tak serious pun…
Typical mat rempit parenting style, ‘anak saya baik orang nya’