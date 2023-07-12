Enforcement operations alone won’t curb Mat Rempit menace, say experts – more holistic approach needed

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 July 2023 12:08 pm / 11 comments

A more holistic approach involving the authorities, policymakers and civil society must be taken to combat Mat Rempit activities, according to road safety experts who added that traffic enforcement operations are not the be-all and end-all solution to the problem.

Speaking to NST, associate professor Dr Law Teik Hua said everyone must play their role in curbing the Mat Rempit menace. “Authorities need to come up with measures other than the traditional ones (of setting up roadblocks and conducting periodic traffic operations). They should set up a special task force that includes members of society, the authorities and policymakers,” said the head of the road safety research centre at University Putra Malaysia (UPM).

He added that policymakers should amend the legal framework to ensure harsher penalties are imposed and the designation of Mat Rempit is more clearly defined. “This is so that we can impose harsher penalties when they are detained during operations. Policymakers also should review and increase the penalty from RM300 to a few thousand ringgit in order to discourage them from engaging in such dangerous activities,” he explained.

The parents of Mat Rempit should also get involved as the majority of the illegal racers were youngers, Law said. “Authorities should first inform the parents of these youngsters, before issuing them a warning and taking stern action against them,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye commented the government should double down in providing a comprehensive solution by reaching out to other agencies such as the ministry of youth and sports and even talking to the Mat Rempit themselves.

“The time has come for the unity government to give some thought in tackling the issue. They should invite these illegal racers for a discussion, ask them about their issues and maybe provide a place for them to carry out such activities,” he said, adding the traffic operations were not part of solving the problem as it’s not sustainable.

The issue of how to curb illegal racing involving Mat Rempit has been brought up on many occasions in the past. Recently, a group of Mat Rempit was caught on video performing their stunts and taking part in illegal racing on the Kajang–Seremban Highway (LEKAS) which resulted in one death and nine injuries.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.