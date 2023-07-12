EVx 2023: Experience the power of the Mercedes-AMG EQE and EQS with Hap Seng Star at SCCC, July 22-23

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 12 July 2023 6:11 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 is set to take place next weekend from July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). This second edition of the event is where you need to be if you’re curious about the world of EVs, with several car brands and service providers participating.

One brand that has a significant footprint in the local EV scene is Mercedes-Benz, which will be represented by Hap Seng Star at EVx. The German carmaker’s latest offerings are performance-focused and they are the Mercedes-AMG EQS53 4Matic+ and EQE53 4Matic+, both of which were launched in Malaysia just last month and will be present at EVx 2023.

The AMG name is synonymous with making Mercedes-Benz cars even faster for decades and is now applying its know-how to the carmaker’s EQ range of EVs. The first of the new breed is the EQE53 4Matic+ that features a fully-variable AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system with two electric motors.

Together, they provide a total output of 761 PS (751 hp or 560 kW) and 1,020 Nm with the AMG Dynamic Plus package, which is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds in boost mode – numbers that are enough to trouble most sports cars. Armed with a 108.4-kWh lithium-ion battery, the EQS53 4Matic+ also provides up to 571 km of WLTP-rated range to quell range anxiety concerns. With DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) support at of up to 200 kW, a 10-80% state of charge can be reached in just 31 minutes.

As it still bears a three-pointed star, the EQS53 4Matic+ has a well-furnished interior that balances sporty and luxury, bolstered by modern technologies such as the expansive Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Hyperscreen that consists of three separate displays.

Said Hyperscreen is also a hallmark of the EQE53 4Matic+, which is aimed at those who want all the shove of an AMG EV, but in a more compact package. Like its larger sibling, the EQE53 4Matic+ comes with an all-wheel drive, dual-motor setup, also with the AMG Dynamic Plus package for outputs of just 687 PS (677 hp or 505 kW) and 1,000 Nm in boost mode. it’s smaller size (and lower kerb weight) means it completes the century sprint in just 3.3 seconds.

Despite being a class down, the EQE53 4Matic+ isn’t a downgrade in terms of tech and luxuries, with a comprehensive kit list that includes Airmatic air suspension with adaptive adjustable dampers, Digital Light headlamps, advanced driver assistance systems and an interior befitting the AMG name – just like its with the EQS53 4Matic+.

Other car brands that will be present at EVx 2023 are smart (represented by Hap Seng Smart), BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, BYD, GWM and Lotus. Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat will also be participating in the event.

If you want to know more about the Mercedes-AMG EQE and EQS, or if you want to check out other EVs and find out what’s going on in the industry at the moment from experts and stakeholders, everything EV-related can be found under one roof at the EVx 2023. Admission is FREE! Mark July 22 and 23 on your calendar for EVx 2023 and we hope to see you there!