EVx 2023: Get up close with the Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge Pure Electric this July 22-23 at SCCC

12 July 2023

If you’re curious about electric vehicles and want to know what’s available on the scene at the moment, then you simply have to make a beeline for the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023. the country’s largest EV event is back, and the second edition – which runs this July 22-23 at the Setia City Convention Centre – promises to be even more comprehensive than the first outing last year.

Volvo is one of the brands that will be present at the show, and the Swedish brand will be showcasing its all-electric XC40 Recharge Pure Electric and C40 Recharge Pure Electric models at its display booth. Both models feature the same powertrain, in this case two electric motors – one on each axle – delivering a total system output of 408 PS and 660 Nm.

With a 78 kWh battery (75 kWh usable) providing up to 450 km of range on the C40 Recharge Pure Electric and 438 km on the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, daily commutes around the city promise to be a breeze, only requiring a charge about once a week in most cases.

Aside from the comfort of a much quieter and smoother drive than a regular petrol vehicle, both Recharge Pure Electric models offer plenty of practicality, with no shortage of space for bags, groceries and your day-to-day items. Indeed, as you’ll be able to find out by checking them out – and test driving them – at the show, the Volvo EV duo are truly versatile urban eco-warriors.

Besides Volvo, a host of brands are set to take part in the event, with the likes of Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng Smart respectively), BMW and MINI (through Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Hyundai, BYD, GWM and Lotus all set to showcase their all-electric offerings at EVx.

Other exhibitors will include Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

That’s not all. You’ll also be able to engage with industry experts and stakeholders – as well as current EV owners – at the event to gain input on real-life experiences with EVs in Malaysia. Here, you’ll have the chance to learn about the wide-ranging aspects of EV ownership – what they are like to buy, own and operate.

EVx 2023 promises to be a wealth of information on all things EV, so if you’re looking to take the plunge into electrification or simply want to learn more about the topic, head on over to the Setia City Convention Centre this July 22-23. Admission to the event is free.