EVx 2023: Enjoy special deals with the GWM Ora Good Cat – free powered tailgate, RM1,000 charging credits

In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 13 July 2023 5:19 pm / Comments are Disabled

Set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from July 22-23, the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 is where you need to be if you’re looking to make the switch to an EV. With several car brands and service providers participating, EVx 2023 is a great starting point on your journey to the world of zero-emissions motoring.

Great Wall Motor (GWM) will be present at EVx, and the Chinese car brand is offering test drives of the all-electric Ora Good Cat at the event. Launched here last November, the Good Cat comes in two variants, with the 400 Pro being the base option that provides up to 400 km of range on a full charge following the NEDC standard.

This comes courtesy of a 47.8-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which powers a front electric motor rated a 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque. For more range, the higher-end 500 Ultra’s 63.1-kWh ternary lithium battery offers 500 km and the same outputs.

Compared to other EVs in the market, the Good Cat has a unique and fun design that some might even consider to be quite cute. This approach is echoed on the inside, which isn’t devoid of technologies and other creature comforts. Both variants also come with an array of advanced driver assistance systems to complement the standard passive safety systems.

At EVx 2023, GWM is offering limited-time deals for the Ora Good Cat including a complimentary powered tailgate (with installation) to make it more convenient to load up the EV’s boot. You’ll also be provided with RM1,000 worth of charging credits that can be used at appointed charging point operators in Malaysia.

Besides, GWM, other car brands that will be present at EVx 2023 are Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), smart (represented by Hap Seng Smart), BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, BYD, and Lotus. Also participating are Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

Head on over to EVx 2023 to check out all the EVs on display and to discover what’s going on in the industry at the moment from experts and stakeholders. Admission is free, so mark your calendars for July 22 and 23 and we hope to see you at the event.