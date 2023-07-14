LEKAS Highway is the “race track” preferred by Mat Rempit, says Negeri Sembilan police chief – report

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 July 2023 12:38 pm / 6 comments

According to Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof, the Kajang–Seremban Highway (LEKAS Highway) is identified as a popular “track to showcase bravery” favoured weekly by Mat Rempit. Recently, a group of Mat Rempit was caught on video performing their stunts and taking part in illegal racing on the route which resulted in one death and nine injuries.

As reported by Harian Metro, Ahmad Dzaffir revealed two fatal accidents have occurred on the LEKAS in 2023 so far. The highway, which spans 44.3 km, starts from Kajang Perdana in Selangor and passes through Nilai and Seremban before terminating at Paroi in Negeri Sembilan.

“Besides the North-South Expressway (NSE), the LEKAS Highway is one of the locations identified as the choice of Mat Rempit. The LEKAS Highway passes through the state (Negeri Sembilan) from KM13.7 to KM43,” said Ahmad Dzaffir.

“During the period of January (2023) until yesterday (July 11, 2023), a total of 127 accidents have been reported, with two involving Mat Rempit. Both are fatal accidents with each claiming one life,” he added.

Realising the situation, Ahmad Dzaffir said the various efforts have been made by the police to curb these illegal activites. “This year alone, 11 operations, particularly Op Cegah Samseng Jalanan, have been conducted along the route. A total of 444 summons have been issued for various violations involving motorcylists Meanwhile 20 motorcycles have been impounded from the operation, with one individual arrested for breaching Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he revealed.

“Zig-zag” overtaking (weaving through traffic) is deemed as reckless and dangerous driving and violates the Road Transport Act 1987. If convicted, the rider or driver can be imprisoned for up to five years as well as be fined not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the punishment is even more severe, with a prison term not exceeding ten years and a fine of between RM10,000 and RM20,000.

