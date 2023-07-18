EVx 2023: Get up to 20% discount on the best-selling residential EV chargers by EV Connection/JomCharge

In Advertorial / By Hafriz Shah / 18 July 2023 3:07 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’ve already decided on getting an EV, charging should be your mind next. Installing the JomCharge app on your mobile would be a no brainer, as it gives you access to more than 100 public chargers nationwide. At the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 happening this weekend, July 22-23 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), you are welcome to get up and personal with EV Connection, the company behind JomCharge.

EV Connection has an integrated portfolio of EV charging station hardware supply, installation, operation, maintenance and cloud services and support – all via the JomCharge app. At EVx, EVC will showcasing an array of EV chargers: be it AC or DC, for home or commercial usage, including well-known brands such as ABB and Kempower.

You’ll be able to get in contact with the EVC team at EVx, get accurate information to find the most ideal solution for your home or business. What works for you may differ based on your own requirements or preferences, so rest assured that EVC’s experienced team is well suited to make charger recommendations based on mobility, practicality, design, technology and more.

For those looking for a residential charger, EVC will be offering up to 20% discount on its best-selling home charger. Plus, you’ll also be one of the first in Malaysia to see its upcoming product in this segment, which will be officially available by early 2024.

Also on display will be the mobile charging vehicle, a collaboration between BMW and EVC. The prototype van houses 16 units of repurposed/used BMW battery modules, with a system capacity of 20 kWh. With a 30 kW DC charger on board, the mobile charging vehicle can be used to rescue up to two EVs or power up to eight homes in disaster zones at full capacity.

JomCharge already has ongoing joint promotions with key automotive clients in Malaysia including BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi for existing and new EV owners. If you’re new to the party, feel free to engage with JomCharge specialists to make full use of the app’s features and benefits.

Car brands present at EVx 2023 are Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng smart respectively), BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium) Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, BYD, GWM and Lotus. Petronas, Gentari, Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, Avis, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat will also be participating in the event.

If you want to know more about EV Connection or JomCharge, everything EV-related can be found under one roof at the EVx 2023. Admission is FREE! Mark July 22 and 23 on your calendar for EVx 2023 and we hope to see you there!