EVx 2023: Attractive rates from just 2.1%, up to 100% margin of financing, no hidden fees with Bank Islam

In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2023 3:26 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 is happening this weekend from July 22-23 at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). With public debuts of a few exciting new models and many car brands in attendance, this is one event you won’t want to miss out on if you’re even a little curious about the world of electrified vehicles.

If you’re convinced to make the switch to cleaner motoring, Bank Islam will be present at EVx 2023 to provide attractive financing rates for electrified vehicles. You’ll be able to enjoy rates of between 2.15% and 2.2% when financing below RM100,000, while it’s from 2.1% to 2.15% when financing above RM100,000.

Bank Islam offers up margin of financing up to 100% of a vehicle’s on-the-road price under its GradONE programme, which is based on Murabahah. There will also be no hidden fees imposed for absolute transparency and nominal stamp duty charges when securing financing with Bank Islam. What’s more, you can even receive Ibra’ (rebate) on full settlement of the financing before its maturity.

At EVx 2023, you can also walk away with a premium gift when you submit a completed vehicle financing application. Meanwhile, visitors will have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes. These freebies will be given to those who participate by scanning our QR code at the event, and they are given on a first come, first serve basis and subject to availability.

Car brands that will be present at EVx 2023 are Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), smart (represented by Hap Seng Smart), BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, GWM, Hyundai, BYD, and Lotus. Also participating are Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

There will also be the opportunity to engage with industry experts and stakeholders to better understand the state of the industry. You can also learn about the aspects of EV ownership, such as what they are like to buy, own and operate. Admission is free, so mark your calendars for July 22 and 23 and we hope to see you at EVx 2023.