EVx 2023: Bank Muamalat is offering rates as low as 2.1%, 100% financing, up to nine-year tenure for EVs

In Advertorial / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2023 5:49 pm / Comments are Disabled

Tomorrow marks the start of the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, which will take place at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from July 22-23. If you’re curious about the world of EVs and want to experience the wide range of models on-site for yourself, EVx 2023 is the place to be this weekend.

To help facilitate your purchase of an EV, Bank Muamalat Malaysia will be present at EVx 2023 to offer eco green financing solutions with attractive deals available over the weekend until July 26, 2023.

Through the Vehicle Financing-i programme, you can enjoy promotional rates from as low as 2.1% (flat rate), up to 100% margin of financing as well as tenures of up to nine years for financing amounts exceeding RM150,000.

Additionally, flexible financing options including personal financing, home financing or credit cards are offered so you can easily invest in a home wallbox. This not only makes charging your EV more convenient, but can also save you money as compared to using a public charger.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia’s eco green financing solutions extend beyond financing your new EV and home wallbox, as you can also finance the purchase of environmentally friendly solutions such as battery energy storage and solar photovoltaic systems to further reduce your environmental impact.

Car brands that will be present at EVx 2023 are Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), smart (represented by Hap Seng Smart), BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, GWM, Hyundai, BYD, and Lotus. Also participating are Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat.

At EVx 2023, you’ll also be able to engage with industry experts and stakeholders to better understand the state of the industry. You can also learn about the aspects of EV ownership, such as what they are like to buy, own and operate.

Visitors will have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes. Admission is free, so mark your calendars for July 22 and 23 and we hope to see you tomorrow and on Sunday at EVx 2023.