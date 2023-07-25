2023 Benelli TRK 702 and TRK 702X for Europe

In Benelli, Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 July 2023 3:41 pm / 0 comments

2023 Benelli TRK 702X

For Europe, the 2023 Benelli TRK 702 and TRK 702X adventure-tourers make their debut with pricing for the TRK 702 starting at 7,490 Euro (RM38,144). Technical specifications for these two Benellis are not much different save the TRK 702 being more for road use while the TRK 702X is biased towards rugged riding.

Both are powered by a 698 cc parallel-twin with liquid-cooling and DOHC, producing 70 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 70 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, this new engine is Euro 5 compliant and achieved a consumption figure of 4.6 litres per 100 km in testing.

The main difference between the 702 and 702X is in the wheels, with the 702 getting 17-in h aluminium allow hoops front and rear, shod with Pirelli Angel GT tyres in 120/70 and 160/60 sizes. Meanwhile, the 702X gets a 19inch wheel inferno and 17-inch wheel at the back, wearing Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber in 110/80 and 150/70 sizes.

Other differences include the suspension, the 702X getting an adjustable monoshock with longer travel, 50 mm compared to the 702’s 45 mm. In front, identical suspension is used, a 50 mm diameter upside-down fork with 140 mm of travel with the 702X getting a centre stand.

2023 Benelli TRK 702

Braking is done with twin 320 mm diameter discs with two-piston callipers in front and a single 260 mm disc with single-piston calliper in the rear, and two-channel ABS is standard.

Equipment specification includes an LED lighting throughout and a high resolution TFT-LCD instrument panel with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone. Fuel capacity for the TRK 702 is listed as 20 litres, and weight for the TRK 702 is 215 kg while the 702X tips the scales at 218 kg.

