KLIA Ekspres train frequency raised to every 20 mins from August 1 – 1st train from KL Sentral departs 5am

In Local News, Public Transport / By Gerard Lye / 26 July 2023 4:00 pm / 0 comments

Express Rail Link has announced that beginning August 1, 2023, KLIA Ekspres will run every 20 minutes all day, every day, including national holidays – this frequency was only for peak hours previously. According to the company, this revision provides air travellers the flexibility to take the train at their convenience to reach KLIA Terminal 1 and 2.

Following the new KLIA Ekspres schedule, the first train to depart from KL Sentral will be at 5am, while from KLIA Terminal 2 (formerly known as KLIA2), the first train departure takes place at 4.55am. The last train departure from both terminals is at 12am.

As for KLIA Transit, the schedule remains unchanged, with the service frequency kept at 15 minutes during weekday peak hours (Monday to Friday; 7am to 9am, 5pm to 8pm). Outside those times, including weekends and national holidays, the KLIA Transit frequency is 30 minutes.

Customers can still enjoy a 10% discount on standard single and return tickets when purchasing online. Express Rail Link advises commuters to check the train schedule and plan their journey ahead to ensure they have plenty of time for flight check-in/bag drop, immigration and security clearance at airports.

