Karak Highway sinkhole – westbound to KL not open yet but contraflow activated, passable both ways now

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 July 2023 3:23 pm / 0 comments

Here’s the latest on the sinkhole incident on KM 66.1 of the KL-Karak Highway. The hole has been patched up and eastbound lanes from KL to Kuantan were opened to traffic yesterday night, but the westbound lanes from Kuantan to KL remain closed despite earlier expectations that it will open this morning.

However, the highway is now passable to traffic in both directions, as a contraflow has been activated. Highway operator Anih Berhad says that the contraflow is a 2km stretch from KM 65.9 to KM 67.9. Be alert and follow the signs and crew at the work area. A video from the works ministry showing the contraflow is attached below.

Yesterday night, a post by the works ministry said that the eastbound lanes towards Kuantan were expected to open at midnight – matching Anih’s announcement – while the westbound lanes towards KL were expected to open at 7am this morning. Perhaps the delay is for extra checks and confirmation – safety first.

