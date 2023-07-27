Sabah police giving 30% saman discount, July 27-29

Sabah police is offering 30% discounts on saman from today till Saturday, July 27-29. The campaign is in conjunction with Awal Muharram celebrations. Payments can be made at every traffic saman counter in the state, from 9am to 4pm
Sabah police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.
Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at 30% off, if you’re in Sabah.
Comments
PDRM should look into ways to punish errant motorist and yet getting them to pay up. They should blacklist the person that has outstanding by not being able to renew their license and passport and have their name recorded in CCRIS and CTOS where they will be unable to take loans.