Sabah police giving 30% saman discount, July 27-29

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 July 2023 12:38 pm / 1 comment

Sabah police is offering 30% discounts on saman from today till Saturday, July 27-29. The campaign is in conjunction with Awal Muharram celebrations. Payments can be made at every traffic saman counter in the state, from 9am to 4pm

Sabah police say that the half price offer is applicable to saman excluding those involving traffic lights, emergency lane, double line overtaking, dangerous overtaking/queue cutting, accidents, non-compound (NC), court cases, exhaust modification and those involving heavy vehicles/lorries. Also not included are Op Selamat tickets.

Great opportunity for you to wipe the slate clean at 30% off, if you’re in Sabah.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.