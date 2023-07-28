2023 Yamaha XMax 250 now in Malaysia, RM23,998

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 July 2023 5:47 pm / 0 comments

An upgrade over the previous generation is the 2023 Yamaha XMax 250, now in Malaysia with aq price of RM23,998. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and the 2023 XMax is expected in Hong Leong Yamaha Motor authorised dealers beginning next week.

The bodywork of the XMAX 250 is brand new, coming in two colour choices – Icon Blue and Max Silver. Of note is the redesigned LED head light now configured with a ‘X’ shape while the tail light displays the ‘X’ when the brake is activated.

2023 Yamaha XMax 250 Icon Blue

New for 2023 are the high mounted turn signals in front, replacing the previously blank mounts on the front cowl. Biggest change is the 4.2-inch TFT-LCD screen similar to the unit on the Tech Max 560 and featuring Yamaha Y-Connect app and Garmin StreetCross connectivity for navigation on the go using the rider’s smartphone.

The seat on the XMax 250 is redesigned in a slimmer shape giving what Yamaha promises is a more enjoyable ride. No changes in the engine room with power coming from a liquid-cooled single-cylinder m ill displacing 249.8 cc producing 22.8 PS at 7,000 rpm and 24.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

2023 Yamaha XMax Max Silver

Suspension is still done with non-adjustable telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers in the rear like the previous generation XMax 250. Braking is with single hydraulic discs front and rear with two-channel ABS as standard equipment.

Weight for the XMax 250 is claimed to be 181 kg with 13-litres of fuel in the tank. Meanwhile, seat height for there XMax 250 is set at 795 mm.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.