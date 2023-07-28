Porsche 911 will continue to come with a combustion engine for as long as possible despite brand’s EV shift

In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 28 July 2023 10:50 am / 2 comments

According to a report by Reuters, Porsche aims to keep the 911 as its only internal combustion engine (ICE) model for as long as possible even as it gradually electrifies its vehicle line-up. The German carmaker has said in the past that it expects EVs to make up 50% of its global sales by 2025, and 80% in 2030.

There is still a place for a 911 with an ICE in the future, as the European Union (EU) has agreed that cars running exclusively on e-fuels will be permitted to be sold after 2035. This is after Germany opposed the EU’s ban on the sale of new cars with ICEs from 2035. Porsche has invested heavily in carbon-neutral fuels, acquiring a stake in HIF Global last April to develop e-fuels (or synthetic fuels).

According to Porsche eFuels team lead Karl Dums, the 911 accounted for 13% of sales last year, and will be an exception as the carmaker electrifies its vehicle range, which already has the all-electric Taycan. Joining the Taycan will be Macan EV that is expected to arrive in 2024 on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture.

This will be followed by a fully electric 718, also likely to be built on the PPE if the 718 Cayman GT4 ePerformance is any indication of the platform’s capabilities, and then the highly popular Cayenne. “Our strategy in the first place is switching to electric mobility and … we will produce the 911 as long as possible with a combustion engine,” Dums said, adding the Porsche’s EV plans and e-fuels investment are separate.

So, 911 purists can rejoice that the brand’s halo sports car, which has been a staple in the line-up for over five, nearing six decades, will still come with an ICE for many years to come.

