Karak Highway sinkhole – fully open in both directions

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 31 July 2023 9:52 am / 0 comments

KL-Karak Highway operator Anih Berhad announced on July 28 that the KM 66.1 sinkhole affected stretch is now fully open to traffic in both directions. This is following the opening of westbound lanes to KL – no more contraflow. Eastbound lanes to Kuantan were opened to traffic on July 26.

Anih said that following the appearance of the sinkhole last Wednesday, all parties including PDRM, bomba and Malaysia Rail Link (MRL, the East Coast Rail Link project owner) assessed the situation and with the approval of highway authority LLM, made immediate rectification work. This co-ordinated effort played an important role in the fast decision making in the rectification process.

The concessionaire says that it remains committed to the highest standards of safety and constant monitoring of road conditions. The safety and comfort of road users is the company’s main priority, Anih said in a statement. The company advises motorists to follow the speed limit and drive safe in the KM 66.1 stretch.

By the way, MRL has said that the Bentong Tunnel 2 that goes under the sinkhole-affected stretch remains intact, with the structure not showing signs of collapse. The sinkhole is believed to have been caused by soil settlement as a result of ECRL works in the vicinity – MRL said the soil settlement at the tunnel face area was an isolated incident that has since been rectified.

