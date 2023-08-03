2024 Honda N-Box debuts in Japan – third-gen kei car gets fresh new look, improved practicality, digital dash

In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2023 3:35 pm / 6 comments

Honda has revealed the third-generation N-Box in Japan ahead of the kei car’s market launch this fall – customers there can already start placing their pre-orders. As before, the N-Box will get two designs, including a standard look as well as the Custom.

As part of the redesign, the standard version gets a new grille design with an array of small holes that differs significantly from the second-generation model (first introduced in 2017) that had chrome bars. The headlamps are also new and said to be “shaped like a human eye to express simplicity and friendliness” with their circular LED daytime running lights.

Beneath the grille, you’ll find a slim air intake followed by another intake that is integrated (along with optional fog lamps) into a black trim piece that spans nearly the entire lower apron – it looks like a face if you stare long enough.

Customers who want their N-Box to be a little more expressive can opt for the Fashion Style package that adds off-white side mirrors and door handles, along with two-tone wheel caps. For those that prefer something a little a sportier, the N-Box Custom might fit the bill with its larger grille that incorporates the upper intake slit and features a more textured insert.

The Custom also gets different headlamps with direct-projection LEDs (a first for Honda) as well as horizontal DRLs. Additional trim garnish can also be found in the lower apron of the front and rear bumpers, which you won’t get with the standard look.

The Custom can also be optioned with the Coordination Style package that adds a dark chrome-plated grille insert, rear licence plate garnish, black aluminium wheels as well as various two-tone colour schemes (monotone options are also available).

Moving inside, the N-Box’s dashboard has been completely overhauled, with the high-mounted instrument cluster condensed into a seven-inch digital display, improving outward visibility in the process. The passenger-side air vents have also been relocated further down to allow for a storage shelf that holds a new (and first for the N series) nine-inch Honda Connect infotainment system and small belongings.

The repackaging also allows for a much larger glove box to be installed, which is claimed to have double the capacity to store more items. Elsewhere, the rear seat side pockets have slits at the bottom so passengers can more easily see the contents inside. Honda says the N-Box continues to offer best-in-class interior space thanks to the continued following of the man maximum, machine minimum (M/M) ethos.

Honda Sensing continues to be standard for the N-Box in Japan, and all grades will come with an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), sliding doors with manual sunshades, front and side airbags as well as keyless entry.

The carmaker isn’t providing technical specifications for now, but the official site confirms the N-Box will be available with naturally-aspirated and turbocharged engines, along with front- or all-wheel drive. Given its kei car classification, the model will get engines with displacements of no more than 660 cc. It will also be no larger than the outgoing N-Box that measures 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide, 1,815 mm tall (AWD version).

