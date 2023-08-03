Honda Malaysia’s Aug 2023 promotion, up to RM9k off

It’s August, the Merdeka month. Honda Malaysia’s “Savour the Flavours of Unity” monthly promo for August 2023 celebrates our shared love for nasi lemak and eating in general, as well as good deals. Everyone loves a deal, and the H brand delivers.
The campaign is for cars registered in August 2023, with total savings of up to RM9,000. Note that this promo is for cars manufactured in 2023, so you’ll get MY2023 on your car’s birth cert and not some new old stock. Participating models are the City Hatchback, Accord and CR-V.
Naturally, the biggest discount is for the biggest cars here – the Accord D-segment sedan gets RM9,000 off. Prefer a family SUV instead? The CR-V also gets RM8,000 off this month, so take your pick from four variants – 2.0L 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 4WD and the Black Edition.
All five variants of the B-segment City Hatchback – S, E, V, V-Sensing and RS – get RM2,500 off. The five-door hatch without a boot is a more youthful sister of the City sedan, and is a good starter Honda for the younger crowd who might think that the booted City looks a bit ‘family’.
That’s a very decent amount of ‘cashback’ for brand new MY2023 cars, and you may or may not have noticed that incentives in the post-pandemic world aren’t like what they used to be. So, if you’ve had your eye on one of these Hondas, this is a great opportunity.
Comments
Some H fanboy are laughing on new Vios coz using same chassis and engine as P2. Now H City is given promotion, mean it is not selling well and need to price down to compete with Vios.
If Honda Malaysia can discount up to 9K,can u imagine how obscene r the profits per vehicle,during normal times?
Anyway,rebates might bring in some hardcore fans to the showroom,but the facts showed Honda overall sales is playing catch up to evergreen UMW’s Toyota.
man, apart from the city, the CR-V and Accord is waaaay due for a refresh.
clear old stock lelz
few weeks ago, Honda raise their prices by a few thousand ringgit, now pretending to give discounts. Not even enough to cover the price increase!
why civic and HRV no discount?
EV’s must have taken a percentage of honda’s market share. The new model CRV looks fantastic but due to our car policy, will only come in late due to local assembly requirement. Otherwise can buy Thai model but pay AP plus high import tariffs