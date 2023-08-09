2023 Mercedes-AMG SL43 in Malaysia – RM999,888; 2.0L four-cylinder with electric turbo; 381 PS, 480 Nm

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 9 August 2023 10:02 am / 3 comments

Following its preview back in June this year, we now have official pricing for the Mercedes-AMG SL in Malaysia. The roadster is being offered in a sole SL43 variant that retails for RM999,888 on-the-road without insurance, and you can own one from RM9,088 monthly through the Step Up Agility+ financing programme.

This variant of the SL was revealed globally last April, joining the SL55 4Matic+ and SL63 4Matic+ that were part of the initial range back when the roadster first debuted in November 2021. For the asking price, you’ll get a M139 2.0 litre inline-four engine with an electric turbocharger as well as a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the latter featuring a belt-driven starter-generator (RSG) that can provide a temporary boost of 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW).

Meanwhile the electric turbocharger is derived from Formula 1 technology, with an electric motor measuring around four-cm thin integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side.

The electric motor serves to spin the shaft at low engine speeds before the exhaust gases take over, resulting in improved immediate response from idle speed and across the entire engine speed range. If the engine code sounds familiar, that’s because it is the same unit used in the ‘45’ versions of the A-Class, CLA, GLA, albeit with the electric turbocharger and mounted longitudinally.

Altogether, the mill serves up 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 480 Nm of torque from 3,250 to 5,000 rpm, with an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic gearbox sending drive to the rear wheels. The SL43 will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 275 km/h. It also takes 15 seconds for the SL’s black folding soft-top to open or close, operable at speeds of up to 60 km/h.

In terms of kit, the SL43 comes with the AMG high-performance compound brake system, sports suspension, AMG Real Performance Sound, Magic Vision Control wipers, AMG exterior chrome package, 21-inch AMG 10-twin-spoke forged wheels, AMG light display puddle lamps, Digital Light headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and silver-painted brake calipers.

Click to enlarge

Other items that come standard include black Nappa leather upholstery, climatised front seats with Airscarf, ambient lighting, AMG aluminium or black piano-lacquer-look trim, AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, Keyless-Go, Hands-Free Access, a wireless phone charging pad, illuminated AMG door sill plates, dual-zone Thermotronic climate control, a Burmester surround sound system, a head-up display, Driving Assistant Package, Parking Package, 360-degree camera and Active Parking Assist.

The infotainment system is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) and is made up of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen. The touchscreen can be tilted electrically from 12 to 32 degrees to prevent sunlight glare when the fabric soft top is brought down.

The SL43 is available in six colours, namely Sun Yellow, Selenite Grey, Hyper Blue, Obsidian Black, Spectral Blue and High-tech Silver.

GALLERY: 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL43

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.