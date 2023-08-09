Blueshark and Grab collaborate to push electric vehicle usage for Malaysia’s delivery sector

In Bikes, Blueshark, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 August 2023 10:19 am / 1 comment

Pushing the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) forward in Malaysia is EP Blueshark and Grabcar. Targeting 80,000 Grab driver-partners and delivery-partners the collaboration aims to convert users of internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles to take up Blueshark electric scooters (e-bikes).

Under the agreement, EP Blueshark will work with Grab to promote and champion what it calls “Green Mobility” and environment, social and governance programmes. The first part of this initiative is called the R1 Pilot Programme where Blueshark will provide 50 Blueshark R1 e-bikes to selected Grab riders for a free product trial.

The goal goal of this project is data gathering for Blueshark’s e-bikes with the added benefit of cost savings using green mobility. For the second part, Blueshark will provide the IOV Electric Motorcycle, a smart e-bike offered at a special price to Grab delivery riders.

Along with a factory warranty, Grab riders on Blueshaks can avail themselves of swappable batteries at price of RM79 per pair, per month, for the first six months, and then at RM110 per pair thereafter. In addition, riders are entitled to 3 months of unlimited BlueSwap Pro battery swaps at BlueSwap Battery Swap Stations for RM139 per month, subject to terms and conditions.

