myTukar releases 2023 Merdeka, Malaysia Day video

In Local News, Videos / By Mick Chan / 16 August 2023 6:54 pm / 0 comments

What does it take to be an Olympic medalist in diving? A record-breaking, multiple world champion squash player? No big change can come without a meaningful journey, and from those journeys emerge the realisation of dreams, according to this video.

Great journeys inspire greater change, which is the message myTukar aims to share in its video for the upcoming Merdeka Day celebrations later this month, as well as for Malaysia Day that follows in September.

This short video portrays school-aged children, dressed for their dream occupations and as future personalities which have put Malaysia in the global limelight with their achievements, such as the Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh from Ipoh, Perak, as well as the prolific music award-winning singer-songwriter and international performing artist Yuna from Alor Setar, Kedah.

Malaysians do go on to reach internationally prominent goals, and this short clip with its school-aged actors should serve as the latest inspiration for the nation’s young ones, for a variety of fields they may choose to pursue. Watch the video, here.

