2023 Honda CR-V gets five-star ASEAN NCAP rating

In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 August 2023 2:03 pm / 0 comments

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has received a five-star safety rating from the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP). This is the third time the CR-V is being assessed, with the latest model being subjected to the more comprehensive 2021-2025 protocol.

According to the official report, the CR-V variant tested was an EL 4WD from Thailand, with the results being applicable to all other variants sold in Thailand as well as Indonesia. We should also expect safety rating to apply to the Malaysian model when it makes its launch debut here sometime this year.

In the adult occupant protection category, the CR-V scored 31.45 out of 32 possible points, while child occupant protection saw it collect 45.81 out of 51 points. With autonomous emergency braking, auto high beam and other driver assistance systems being widely available or offered as an option across all variants, the SUV also registered 19.50 out of 21 points in the safety assist category. As for the motorcyclist safety category, it scored 9.05 out of 16 points.

With weighting adjustments, the final overall score achieved is 87.16 points, which is enough to warrant a five-star rating. “ASEAN NCAP is proud that the CR-V has consistently provide additional safety features to the consumers. This is further strengthened with the availability of the offered safety features in all the available countries across the ASEAN region either as standard or optional fitment,” read an official release by ASEAN NCAP.

