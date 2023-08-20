70mai A810 4K Starvis 2 dashcam now in Malaysia

In Technology / By Paul Tan / 20 August 2023 9:01 am / 0 comments

Thinkware’s new flagship A810 4K dashcam is now available in Malaysia. The biggest difference that the A810 4K has has over the A800 model is the adoption of the new Sony Starvis 2 sensor, which makes the A810 one of the most affordable dashcams on the market using Starvis 2.

Other Starvis 2 dashcams previously available in Malaysia are the Viofo A139 Pro priced from RM1,299 and the Thinkware U3000 priced from RM3,049 so as you can see the A810 comes in at a significantly more affordable price point compared to its competitors.

So what’s so special about the Starvis 2 IMX678 chip? It promises better low light (night) recording with reduced noise and motion blur. This will help ensure that number plates can be clearly captured in footage, which will be useful for evidence collection.

The 70mai A810 has 4K resolution for the front cam and 1080p HDR for the rear cam. The front cam can go up to 60 fps (though not at 4K) and the camera has a 150 degree view angle and a f/1.8 aperture. If you prefer to use an interior IR cam instead of the HDR rear cam, you can swap it out too.

There’s also a 4G hardwire kit, which integrates data connectivity with a SIM card into the hardwire kit’s hardware, which allows you to access the dashcam remotely. You can receive instant alerts on incidents through your phone app and track the dashcam’s GPS location remotely. However, 70mai’s website says 4G connectivity will only be activated in October 2023 via an OTA firmware update.

The 70mai A810 is priced from RM659 RRP, but is frequently available from RM579 on online platforms and will be priced from RM549 during next week’s Shopee August 25 sale.

LINK: 70mai A810 on Shopee (RM549 during Aug25 sale)

LINK: 70mai A810 on Lazada





