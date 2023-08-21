Rimac Nevera Time Attack sets new EV lap record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife – 7 minutes 5.3 seconds

In Cars, International News, Rimac / By Mick Chan / 21 August 2023 2:41 pm / 0 comments

Rimac Automobili has taken the production electric vehicle lap record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, recording a lap time of seven minutes 5.298 seconds, or seven minutes 0.928 seconds on the shorter, 20.6 km-long historical layout of the circuit, the Croatian hypercar maker has announced.

The announcement of the confirmed EV lap time came together with the unveiling of the Nevera Time Attack, 12-unit limited edition variant of the production Rimac Nevera that was used in the record attempt.

Surpassing the previous EV lap record of seven minutes 25.231 seconds held by a Tesla Model S Plaid with Track Package, this record attempt by Rimac was carried out with the car shod in Michelin Cup 2 R tyres, with Croatian racing driver Martin Kodrić at the helm. The record lap was verified by independent timing data, the TÜV SÜD and on-board telemetry, according to Rimac.

Claiming the production EV lap record at the Nurburgring Nordschleife is the latest scored by Rimac, and the Croatian hypercar firm had already claimed 23 performance records in a single day in April this year at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility in Germany.

Those records included the 0-96 km/h, 0-160 km/h and 0-300 km/h benchmarks, while already holding the highest verified EV top speed of 412 km/h, says Rimac.

The first example of the Nevera Time Attack was presented to its owner, Jeff Miller from California, United States at the car’s unveiling at The Quail in Monterey, California. This shares its exterior colour scheme with that of the record-setting car, wearing a Squadron Black base with Lightning Green highlights. The remaining 11 owners can choose from a Squadron Black or bare carbon-fibre base, with a range of highlight colours including Rimac Racing Red and Stiniva E-Blue.

In production form, the Rimac Nevera boasts of a four-motor, all-wheel-drive electric powertrain 1,914 hp and 2,360 Nm of torque that propels the car from a standstill to 96 km/h in 1.85 seconds, 0-161 km/h in 4.3 seconds and 0-300 km/h in 9.3 seconds. The quarter-mile (400 m) drag racing benchmark is elapsed in 8.6 seconds.

GALLERY: Rimac Nevera

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.