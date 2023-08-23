2024 KTM Duke 390 updated – new frame and sub-frame, LC4c engine goes from 373 cc to 399 cc

In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 August 2023 11:52 am / 0 comments

2024 KTM Duke 390 Electronic Orange

Getting a major update is the 2024 KTM Duke 390 naked sportsbike (retailing at RM31,800 in Malaysia for the 2023 model.) Biggest change is in engine capacity and the frame which KTM says gives better power and improved handling.

The Duke 390’s trellis frame is now a two-piece design comprising of a steel trellis main frame mated to a die-cast forged aluminium sub-frame. The aluminium swingarm is also new, now with a curved design to accommodate a monoshock that is set off-centre to the frame.

With the monoshock mounted off-center, the Duke 390 has a larger airbox while reducing overall seat height. Citing increased torsional rigidity as the primary benefit, the new Duke 390 frame has improved agility and enhanced feedback from the chassis, giving the rider greater control and stability.

2024 KTM Duke 390 Atlantic Blue

Biggest change comes in the engine room, with the Euro 5.2 compliant LC4c single-cylinder engine now displacing 398.7 cc, compared to the previous 373 cc. The new power plant comes with redesigned cylinder head and six-speed gearbox, and is rated at 44.25 hp with 39 Nm of torque compared to the 44 hp and 37 Nm of the previous generation.

Seat height for the Duke 390 is now adjustable by removing a spacer between 820 mm in standard and 800 mm in low mode. This is a big difference from the 830 mm non-adjustable seat height of the outgoing model, while weight is now 165 kg (dry) compared to 149 kg (dry) previously.

Inside the cockpit, a new 5-inch TFT-LCD display comes with traction control and two selectable ride modes – Road and Rain – while Track mode adjusts the display to track duty, giving prominence to the tachometer, lap timer and gear indicator. Track mode also enables Launch Control which brings the LC4c engine to a peak of 7,000 rpm before the PASC anti-slip clutch is released.

Bodywork is also new, with longer tank spoilers featuring prominent air intakes, larger radiator covers, and external LED positioning lights. Colour options for the Duke 390 include Electronic Orange and Atlantic Blue while LED lighting is used throughout.

Braking is done with a four-piston radial-mount calliper in front on a 320 mm disc while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with two-piston floating calliper. Cornering ABS is standard equipment while Supermoto ABS disables ABS braking to the rear wheel, allowing for rear wheel slides.

The Duke 390 is fitted with a 43 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge front fork with 5-step adjustment for rebound and compression. In the rear, the split piston monoshock is adjustable for preload and rebound.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.