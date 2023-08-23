In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 23 August 2023 11:44 am / 0 comments

KTM users in Seremban, take note. The Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) has announced that the KTM Seremban station’s carpark will be closed from today till September 13. This is to facilitate the refurbishment of the station’s main building.

Note that this is the open carpark adjacent to the station, located opposite the post office. RAC says that commuters can, in the meantime, park at the Park & Ride building, which is marked in purple in the image above. Count the few extra steps as exercise.

Inform your friends and family if they drive to the KTM station daily.

