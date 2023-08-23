Mitsubishi Triton Champion Xperience in Miri, Sarawak this weekend – Parkcity Eastwood, free admission

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 23 August 2023 4:56 pm / 0 comments

Miri, are you ready? The Mitsubishi Triton Champion Xperience will be coming to you this weekend, August 26-27, at Parkcity Eastwood. The event by Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is from 9am to 6pm on both days, and admission is free.

Come and experience for yourself the thrills of a rally experience and the proven capabilities of the Triton pick-up truck. Inspired by the victory at the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR), the technologies developed and the know-how garnered through Mitsubishi Motors’ participation in motorsports are transferred into the development and building of production models, which are ultimately found in the Triton, MMM says.

You can expect a thrilling high-speed taxi ride in the Triton and an off-road test drive of the truck yourself. The latter route is specially designed to for participants to sample Mitsubishi Motors’ Super–Select 4WD II system and off–road mode.

Early birds who sign up for the test drives at MMM’s official website stand to receive an exclusive Champion Xperience t-shirt and a RM20 Touch n Go reload pin. In addition, there will be a North Face Explore Bardu II bag as a lucky draw prize.

Customers who book a Triton Athlete or Triton AT Premium get to enjoy a low interest rate of 1.77%, valid till August 31. Those who book a Triton at the event will also receive a Stanley tumbler.

Once again, the Mitsubishi Triton Champion Xperience will be happening at Miri’s Parkcity Eastwood, 9am to 6pm. Register for test drives at MMM’s website. For an idea of what’s in store, check out the videos below showing the recent Klang Valley leg of the event.

